Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 58,558 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,558 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of OC stock opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.