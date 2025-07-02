Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,127 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

