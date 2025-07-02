Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 70,894 Shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,894 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VSE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity at VSE

In other news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $371,191.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,431.06. This represents a 42.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSE Stock Performance

VSE stock opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 161.39 and a beta of 1.26. VSE Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $140.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. VSE’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

