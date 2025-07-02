Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $189.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day moving average is $178.00. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

