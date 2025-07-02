Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.