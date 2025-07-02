Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 34,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.17. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

