Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

