Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $174.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

