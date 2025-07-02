Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 143,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 37,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $174.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

