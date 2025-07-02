Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,876 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

