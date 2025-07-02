Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 226,900 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $554,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,424,463 shares of company stock worth $756,747,557 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.81.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

