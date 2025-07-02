American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE INFY opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Investec upgraded American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. CLSA upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

American Noble Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.