APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. APA Corporation has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.25.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Argus upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

