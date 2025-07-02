Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 49,630 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.62 to $188.32 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.95.

Apple Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AAPL opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

