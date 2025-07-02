Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $46,868,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 25,934.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 23,555.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,055,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,272,653,000 after buying an additional 20,966,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.62 to $188.32 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.95.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.01 and a 200-day moving average of $219.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
