Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.2% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 57,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 119,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,465.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.01 and its 200 day moving average is $219.45.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.
Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
