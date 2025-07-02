Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.62 to $188.32 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.95.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

