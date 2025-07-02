Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
