Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.