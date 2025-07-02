ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives $32.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 912,984 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 678,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 402,402 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,540,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 283,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

