Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Position Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,453 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

