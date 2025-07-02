Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $319.67 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $257.77 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

