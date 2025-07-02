Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 29th

Salesforce, QUALCOMM, and Super Micro Computer are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves developing, producing, or applying AI technologies—such as machine learning platforms, natural language processing tools, or AI-optimized hardware. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to firms driving innovations in data analysis, automation, and intelligent decision-making across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.72. 21,736,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.38 and its 200 day moving average is $294.25. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $158.54. 22,085,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $47.58. 53,677,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,605,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66.

