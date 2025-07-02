Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 326 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.00.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

