Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 604819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,021,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

