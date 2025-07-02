Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,974 ($27.13) and last traded at GBX 1,929.59 ($26.52), with a volume of 446218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($26.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Avon Protection Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of £722.97 million, a P/E ratio of -66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,649.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,517.29.

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

