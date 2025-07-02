Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Banc of California by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 169,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,988.80. The trade was a 6.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,976. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,000 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 8.23%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

