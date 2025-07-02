Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.38 and last traded at $111.21, with a volume of 285628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.1801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank Of Montreal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,694,000 after buying an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

