Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,457 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 10,213.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. Banner Corporation has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $78.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

