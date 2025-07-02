Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 230 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $292.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

