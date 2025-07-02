Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 933 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Allianz SE bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $5,953,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,795,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Exelon by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.