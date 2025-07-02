Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 10,608 Shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2,276.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,457.90. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.54.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

