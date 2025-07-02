Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $61.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.37.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

