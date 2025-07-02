Bessemer Group Inc. Has $527,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

