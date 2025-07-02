Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 197.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.22.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $473.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.74. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

