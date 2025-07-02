Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 33,004 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,004 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 274.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 45.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Bruker’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

