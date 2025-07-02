Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 41,762 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,762 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

