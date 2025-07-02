Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

