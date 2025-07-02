Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – June 29th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, Mercurity Fintech, and Bitcoin Depot are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves digital currencies, blockchain technology or related services such as mining, trading platforms and custody solutions. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the crypto sector’s growth without having to hold digital tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,890,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,105,863. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $85.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,662,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 5,013,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,803. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 28,360,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,630. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $358.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.83. 1,858,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,671. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Mercurity Fintech (MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Shares of MFH stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Mercurity Fintech has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFH

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

NASDAQ BTM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,446. The company has a market capitalization of $326.05 million, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTM

Featured Articles