Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – June 29th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, QXO, Palo Alto Networks, and Dell Technologies are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop and provide products and services designed to protect digital assets—such as computer systems, networks, and data—from cyber threats. They include firms offering solutions like antivirus software, firewalls, encryption, and threat detection, making them an investment proxy for the growing global demand for digital security. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a market that’s expanding rapidly in response to rising cyberattacks and stricter data-protection regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $178.53. 107,974,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,246,814. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,319. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.56. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $506.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

QXO (QXO)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

NASDAQ:QXO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,297,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,675. QXO has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $200.57. 5,339,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $185.33. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. 7,356,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,897. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06.

