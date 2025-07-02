Best Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – June 29th

Flutter Entertainment, BigBear.ai, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, producing, distributing or monetizing entertainment content—ranging from film and television studios and streaming platforms to music labels, gaming firms and theme‐park operators. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to industry trends such as box-office receipts, subscriber growth and intellectual-property monetization. Because their performance often hinges on consumer tastes, content pipelines and technological shifts, entertainment stocks can exhibit higher volatility compared with more established or utility-oriented sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.26. 18,373,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,652. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $175.59 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion and a PE ratio of 96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.17.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 300,721,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,109,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.29.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,368,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,072,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

