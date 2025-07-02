Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30,250.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.