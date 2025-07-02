Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 29th

Core Scientific, Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, IREN, and Cipher Mining are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks is an informal term for shares of publicly traded companies whose business models revolve around Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, trading services or holding Bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements while also taking on company-specific risks, regulatory considerations and the broader volatility of the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. 72,443,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,606. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,680,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,143,034. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 6.61.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 56,120,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,232,307. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,771,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309,596. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 73,489,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.99.

