Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 29th

Oracle, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Globant, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, utilize, or provide services around blockchain technology— the decentralized digital ledger system underlying cryptocurrencies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth and potential of blockchain applications in sectors such as finance, supply chain, healthcare, and digital identity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $210.16. 14,120,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,885,872. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.93. The company has a market capitalization of $590.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.24.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 72,443,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,606. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 6.30. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 56,120,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,232,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. 50,539,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,367,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.09. 15,662,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,389. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Globant has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.81. 547,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,192. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

