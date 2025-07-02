Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 199.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

