Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,269 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $747.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

