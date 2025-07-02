Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $176.10

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

