Brokerages Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target at $90.00

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,979,000 after purchasing an additional 866,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,907,000 after purchasing an additional 297,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,892,000 after purchasing an additional 391,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 416,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 429,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCT stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

