Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Bunge Global by 66.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

