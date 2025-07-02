Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SEA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after buying an additional 1,325,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $335,084,000 after purchasing an additional 142,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SEA by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $312,607,000 after buying an additional 329,881 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $279,158,000 after purchasing an additional 840,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.13. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 1.61.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

