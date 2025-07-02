Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – June 29th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and TC Energy are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated in Canada and listed on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange or Canadian Securities Exchange. They give investors ownership stakes in Canadian businesses—ranging from natural resources and financial services to technology—and offer returns through share‐price appreciation and dividends, reflecting Canada’s economic and regulatory environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,443,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,309,326. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TRP traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,778,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TC Energy has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

